35 criminals held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday arrested 35 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 10 drug pushers and recovered 0.

2 Kg hashish and 460 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 25 persons and recovered16 pistols, 3 rifles, 4 guns and 2 kalashnikovs from them.