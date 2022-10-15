UrduPoint.com

35 'criminals' Held With Contraband

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2022 | 10:14 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested 35 suspected criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Saturday, raiding teams nabbed 14 drug pushers and recovered 4.

8kg hashish and 88 litres of liquor from their possession.

The police also held six gamblers and recovered Rs8,080 stake money from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 15 people and recovered 15 pistols and a number of bullets from them.

