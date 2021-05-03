35 criminals held with drugs, weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 35 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officers (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the police launched crackdown against criminals and arrested 35 criminals including seven drug peddlers, five illegal weapon holders, three proclaimed offenders, 14 SOP violators, two gamblers and four other outlaws for illegally refilling LPG.

Police have also recovered 70 litre liquor, 60 bottles of imported wine, 240 gram Hashish, two pistols, two repeater, one revolver, rounds and stake money from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.