35 Criminals Including 4 POs Held

Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:40 PM

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 35 criminals including 4 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 35 criminals including 4 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours. The police arrested 10 drug traffickers and recovered 1.

7 kg hashish and 528 liter liquor from their possession. Similarly, police arrested 25 illicit weapon holders and recovered 19 pistols, a revolver, a repeater, 3 guns, a rifle and a number ofbullets from their possession during the same period.

Further investigation was underway.

