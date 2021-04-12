UrduPoint.com
35 Criminals Nabbed In Multan

Mon 12th April 2021 | 08:38 PM



Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 35 criminals besides, recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown in last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 35 criminals besides, recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), the police launched crackdown against criminals and arrested 35 including 11 drug peddlers, two illegal weapon holders, four kite sellers, seven proclaimed offenders, three court absconders, six SOP's violators and two other outlaws for illegally refilling LPG.

Police have also recovered 65 litre liquor, 1.580 kg Hashish, three pistols, rounds, 175 kites and chemical thread from the possession of the arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against them, police sources said.

