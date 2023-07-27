Open Menu

35 CTD Personnel Given Time Scale Promotions

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 11:20 PM

35 CTD personnel given time scale promotions

On the direction of Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, time scale promotions were given to 35 employees of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :On the direction of Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, time scale promotions were given to 35 employees of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said on Thursday the staff of grade- IV serving in the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) from grade 01 to grade 04 were given departmental promotion including eight Naib Qasid, nine sanitary workers, seven Mali, eight Langri, a carpenter and two mashki.

Those employees who fulfilled the criteria were promoted to the next scale.

The spokesperson further said that 21 of grade-1, 4 of grade-2, 07 of grade-3and 03 of grade-4 employees were included in the promotion.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Mali From

Recent Stories

Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura ..

Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura

2 minutes ago
 US Sanctions IS Finance Mastermind for Somalia - T ..

US Sanctions IS Finance Mastermind for Somalia - Treasury

2 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Work Together to Prevent Conflicts ..

Russia Ready to Work Together to Prevent Conflicts on African Continent - Putin

3 minutes ago
 US Fed's inflation fight enters new phase

US Fed's inflation fight enters new phase

2 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) stays work on CBD proj ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stays work on CBD projects

6 minutes ago
 US House Passes 2024 Appropriations Bill for Veter ..

US House Passes 2024 Appropriations Bill for Veterans Care, Military Constructio ..

6 minutes ago
Putin Says Optimistic About Future of Russia's Rel ..

Putin Says Optimistic About Future of Russia's Relations With African Countries

6 minutes ago
 Biden calls climate change an 'existential threat' ..

Biden calls climate change an 'existential threat'

20 minutes ago
 Missing man found murdered in canal

Missing man found murdered in canal

20 minutes ago
 US Not Aware if Wagner Group Involved in Niger Mut ..

US Not Aware if Wagner Group Involved in Niger Mutiny - State Dept.

20 minutes ago
 Wildfires in Southern France Put Under Control - M ..

Wildfires in Southern France Put Under Control - Meteorological Service

25 minutes ago
 US in Very Close Contact With Niger Government Ami ..

US in Very Close Contact With Niger Government Amid Mutiny Attempt - State Dept.

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan