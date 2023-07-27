35 CTD personnel given time scale promotions

On the direction of Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, time scale promotions were given to 35 employees of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :On the direction of Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, time scale promotions were given to 35 employees of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said on Thursday the staff of grade- IV serving in the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) from grade 01 to grade 04 were given departmental promotion including eight Naib Qasid, nine sanitary workers, seven Mali, eight Langri, a carpenter and two mashki.

Those employees who fulfilled the criteria were promoted to the next scale.

The spokesperson further said that 21 of grade-1, 4 of grade-2, 07 of grade-3and 03 of grade-4 employees were included in the promotion.