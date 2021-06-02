35 dacoits held, valuables worth Rs 16.7 mln recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Khanewal police claimed to arrest 35 dacoits of eight gangs and recovered cash and valuables worth Rs 16.7 million from their possession during month of May.

According to official sources, the police teams conducted raids at different locations and managed to hold 35 dangerous dacoits. About 33 cases were traced after arrest the dacoits.

Similarly, 89 cases were registered against drug pushers.

The police teams also nabbed another 44 gamblers and recovered stakemoney from their possession. The teams also recovered illegal arms including 53 pistols from outlaws and registered 66 different cases against them. Police also claimed to net 89 proclaimed offenders, wanted in many dangerous cases. Police registered 26 cases on COVID violation, said police sources.