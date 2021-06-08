UrduPoint.com
35 Deaths, 307 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 01:40 PM

35 deaths, 307 new cases of coronavirus in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The pandemic coronavirus claimed 35 deaths while 307 new cases were reported in Punjab on Tuesday and total number of cases reached 342,805.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) , the death toll reached 10,349 while 319,288 cases had been recovered so far.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 107 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,12 in Sheikhupura, four in Nankana Sahib, five in Rawalpindi,one in Chakwal, four in Gujranwala,one in Hafizabad,two in Sialkot,one in Gujrat, 21 in Faisalabad, four in Toba Tek Singh,one in Jhang,14 in Sargodha, four in Mianwali,eight in Khoshab, eight in Bhakkar,31 in Multan, two in Vehari, five in Khanewal, three in Lodhran,11 in Muzaffargarh,10 in Dera Ghazi Khan,two in Layyah,three in Rajanpur, five in Rahimyar Khan, four in Bahawalpur,eight in Okara, two in Pakpattan and two cases were reported in Sahiwal.

The Punjab health department conducted 5,317,088 tests and urged the masses to follow SOPs for theirprotection and cover their faces with masks besides wash their hands with soap several times in a day.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.

