35 Dengue Patients Under Treatment At KTH, LRH

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 35 dengue patients were under treatment in the city's two big hospitals, Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

According to official data released here Tuesday, 23 patients including three women were under treatment at LRH.

Three more dengue affected patients were admitted during the last 24 hours while a total of 11 recoveries were reported until date.

The patients belonged to Tehkal, academy Town, Sufaid Dhari, Danish Abad, Sarband and district Khyber.

A total of 792 tests were conducted of which 218 tests were declared positive while 547 negative.

Similarly, 12 dengue patients were hospitalized at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) where more than 30 beds have already been allocated for dengue patients.

All the medical staff were providing best healthcare facilities to dengue affected patients and free-of-charge dengue diagnostic test were conducted, the statement concluded.

