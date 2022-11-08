UrduPoint.com

35% Development Funds Being Spent In South Punjab: CS S. Punjab Saqib Zafar

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 04:30 PM

35% development funds being spent in south Punjab: CS S. Punjab Saqib Zafar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar said that 35 percent development funds of the province were being utilized in South Punjab in proportion to the population.

The huge funds have accelerated the development process.

While addressing a workshop, Saqib Zafar observed that the officials of Planning and Development Department should work hard to prepare the PC-1 of the schemes so that the speed of implementation of the projects could be increased. However, the development projects are heading forward according to set goals.

Similarly, the funds are being spent amicably. The training workshop is a follow up of visits of different ambassadors and representatives of donor agencies. The workshop was also addressed by secretary Planning and Development south Punjab Aftab Pirzada and some other officers.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police submit record of FIR in Supre ..

5 minutes ago
 Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as ..

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as per demand of Imran Khan: Sou ..

39 minutes ago
 Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

2 hours ago
 CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismi ..

CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismissed

2 hours ago
 realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created ..

Realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created with Raamis for the 11.11 Sale ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambas ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.