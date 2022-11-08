35% development funds being spent in south Punjab: CS S. Punjab Saqib Zafar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar said that 35 percent development funds of the province were being utilized in South Punjab in proportion to the population.

The huge funds have accelerated the development process.

While addressing a workshop, Saqib Zafar observed that the officials of Planning and Development Department should work hard to prepare the PC-1 of the schemes so that the speed of implementation of the projects could be increased. However, the development projects are heading forward according to set goals.

Similarly, the funds are being spent amicably. The training workshop is a follow up of visits of different ambassadors and representatives of donor agencies. The workshop was also addressed by secretary Planning and Development south Punjab Aftab Pirzada and some other officers.