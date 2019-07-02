UrduPoint.com
35 Drivers Challaned 2 Vehicles Impounded In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 05:19 PM

35 drivers challaned 2 vehicles impounded in Sargodha

Secretary District Road Transport Authority (DRTA) has challaned 35 drivers over violation of traffic rules and impounded two vehicles

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) Secretary District Road Transport Authority (DRTA) has challaned 35 drivers over violation of traffic rules and impounded two vehicles.

Secretary DRTA Farooq Haider Aziz, during the ongoing drive against traffic violators here Tuesday, visited Sargodha-Khushab-Mianwali road and challaned 35 drivers over unavailability of fitness certificates and documents.

He also imposed Rs20,500 fine on drivers on-the-spot and also impounded two vehicles in the police stations.

