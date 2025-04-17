35 Drug Act violation cases heard

Deputy Commissioner Dr Salma Suleman chaired a meeting of the District Quality Control Board, during which 35 cases related to violations of the Drug Act were reviewed

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Salma Suleman chaired a meeting of the District Quality Control Board, during which 35 cases related to violations of the Drug Act were reviewed.

During the meeting, he listened to the arguments presented by departmental representatives and the owners of medical stores involved in the cases. She said the sale and purchase of medicines must strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Government of Punjab.

“The sale of banned or expired medicines is a serious offense that endangers human lives,” she stated, directing authorities to take strict action against violators.

“Those who play with human health will be brought to justice,” she added.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Abrar Iqbal, Drug Controllers Naveed Hussain, Asim Ilyas, and Muhammad Asif, as well as Board Secretary Syed Muhammad Abdullah.

Following a detailed review, the board decided to revisit 5 cases for further inspection, refer 13 cases to court, and issue formal warnings in 17 cases.