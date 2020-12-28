35 drug dealers booked, 39kg narcotics recovered

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) ::District police during last seven days arrested 35 drug dealers and recovered more than 39 kilograms narcotics from their possession.

Police recovered 30 kilogram cannabis, nine kilogram heroin, 290 gram Ice, 40 bottles of liquor, one Kalakov, one Kalashnikov, 14 pistols, 28 chargers and 550 cartridges from their possession, ASP Waqas Rafiq said on Monday.

ASP added that raids against drug dealers are carried out on orders of DIG Tayab Hafeez Cheema and DPO Javed Iqbal in limits of Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station, Jerma police station, Gumbat police station and Billitang police station.