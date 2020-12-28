UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

35 Drug Dealers Booked, 39kg Narcotics Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

35 drug dealers booked, 39kg narcotics recovered

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) ::District police during last seven days arrested 35 drug dealers and recovered more than 39 kilograms narcotics from their possession.

Police recovered 30 kilogram cannabis, nine kilogram heroin, 290 gram Ice, 40 bottles of liquor, one Kalakov, one Kalashnikov, 14 pistols, 28 chargers and 550 cartridges from their possession, ASP Waqas Rafiq said on Monday.

ASP added that raids against drug dealers are carried out on orders of DIG Tayab Hafeez Cheema and DPO Javed Iqbal in limits of Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station, Jerma police station, Gumbat police station and Billitang police station.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station From

Recent Stories

Pir Adil Gillani becomes Islamabad Mayor

7 minutes ago

Naval Chief Conferred Cricketer Fakhar Zaman Honou ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy rewards Fakhar Zaman with honorary r ..

30 minutes ago

Gold prices increase Rs.100 to Rs113,450 per tola

8 minutes ago

Work on Peshawar Museum's building accelerated

17 minutes ago

South Korea Extends Ban on Flights From UK Amid Co ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.