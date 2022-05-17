35 farmers booked for stealing canal water

Police claimed on Tuesday to have registered cases against 35 farmers for stealing water from a canal

On the complaint of Sub-divisional Officer Irrigation Department Junaid Akbar, Sahianwalapolice registered cases against Khuda Yar, Muhammad Boota, Araslan, Shafiq, Mumtaz,Akbar Ali, Muhammad Khan, Babar Ali and 27 others. All the accused belong to Chak No 23-JB.