35 feeders turned off for safety measures: Lesco

(@imziishan)

Heavy monsoon rain in the provincial capital on Tuesday caused suspension of electricity from 60 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Heavy monsoon rain in the provincial capital on Tuesday caused suspension of electricity from 60 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).

According to Lesco spokesman here, 35 feeders were turned off for safety measures while complaint staff was put on high alert.

A spokesman advised the consumers to adopt precautionary measures during rain and avoid going near to the electrical installations.

In case of any untoward incident, consumers should contact nearest Lesco office or Helpline 118, he added.

He said Lesco was apologetic to its consumers for temporary suspension of electricity.