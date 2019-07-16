UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

35 Feeders Turned Off For Safety Measures: Lesco

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 06:45 PM

35 feeders turned off for safety measures: Lesco

Heavy monsoon rain in the provincial capital on Tuesday caused suspension of electricity from 60 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Heavy monsoon rain in the provincial capital on Tuesday caused suspension of electricity from 60 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).

According to Lesco spokesman here, 35 feeders were turned off for safety measures while complaint staff was put on high alert.

A spokesman advised the consumers to adopt precautionary measures during rain and avoid going near to the electrical installations.

In case of any untoward incident, consumers should contact nearest Lesco office or Helpline 118, he added.

He said Lesco was apologetic to its consumers for temporary suspension of electricity.

Related Topics

Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Alert From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler amends the decree regulating SCC ele ..

46 minutes ago

US Congress adopts law to target Cambodia

1 minute ago

UAE Ambassador meets Kuwait&#039;s Justice Ministe ..

46 minutes ago

EU Vows to Expand Measures Targeting Venezuela If ..

1 minute ago

Rising Flood Waters Threaten Nearly 6Mln People Ac ..

1 minute ago

Mandviwala grieves over loss of lives in Neelum Va ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.