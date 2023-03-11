35 fumigation fogging machines distributed among trained farmers in Mir Ali

The district administration North Waziristan in collaboration with Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) on Saturday distributed fumigation fogging machines among 35 trained farmers of tehsil Mir Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration North Waziristan in collaboration with Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) on Saturday distributed fumigation fogging machines among 35 trained farmers of tehsil Mir Ali.

Assistant Commissioner Mir Ali Dr Sadiq Ali and District Police Officer Saleem Riaz distributed the machines among 35 farmers who were initially selected on merit and given training on "Fruit and Forest Nursery Raising." AC Mir Ali in his address to farmers highlighted the importance of fruit production and said that people could improve their living standard by adopting modern techniques of irrigation.

He said the district administration in collaboration with SRSP has initiated different development projects throughout the district.

Speaking at the event, Regional Manager SRSP said that SRSP aimed at building the capacity of local population for sustainable social and economic development with Primary focus on poor and disadvantaged and the training at village level was mainly imparted to manage village based natural resources.

He said that training on "Fruit and Forest Nursery Raising" and distribution of fumigation machines in other tehsils of North Waziristan including Shewa, Spinwam and Dosli would be organized soon.