35 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :As many as 34 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during last two days and they were shifted to Panahgah.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 35 beggars including 21 males and 14 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.