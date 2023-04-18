UrduPoint.com

35 Habitual Beggars Caught, Shifted To Panahgah

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 11:12 PM

35 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

As many as 34 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during last two days and they were shifted to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :As many as 34 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during last two days and they were shifted to Panahgah.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 35 beggars including 21 males and 14 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Lead From

Recent Stories

Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefir ..

Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefire

18 minutes ago
 First Cases of New COVID-19 Arcturus Variant Detec ..

First Cases of New COVID-19 Arcturus Variant Detected in Russia - Watchdog

18 minutes ago
 Reciprocal Visits of Saudi, Syrian Diplomats Mark ..

Reciprocal Visits of Saudi, Syrian Diplomats Mark Shift in Middle East Relations ..

17 minutes ago
 PFA continues Eid Inspection drive

PFA continues Eid Inspection drive

18 minutes ago
 US Disrupts Global Laundering, Sanctions Evasion S ..

US Disrupts Global Laundering, Sanctions Evasion Scheme Backing Hezbollah - Trea ..

17 minutes ago
 SPSC recommends 56 female candidates to be appoint ..

SPSC recommends 56 female candidates to be appointed as Lecturer Mathematics

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.