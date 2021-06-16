35 held; drugs, weapons seized

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 35 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 6 proclaimed offenders and 17 drug pushers and recovered 41.

48 Kg hashish, 3.1 Kg opium and 257 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 8 gamblers with stake money of Rs. 5, 250.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 4 persons and recovered 4 pistols and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.