35 Injured As Bus Crashed Into Roadside Structure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 02:03 PM

35 injured as bus crashed into roadside structure

At least 35 passengers were severly injured when a Bajaur-bound bus met with an accident near Sado Tarai area here on Chakdara-Dir road on Thursday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :At least 35 passengers were severly injured when a Bajaur-bound bus met with an accident near Sado Tarai area here on Chakdara-Dir road on Thursday morning.

Rescue 1122 said the bus coming from Lahore to Bajaur went out of driver's control due to speed and crashed into roadside structures near Sado village.

At least 35 passengers including women and children were injured as result of the mishap. The teams of Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Timergara where condition of three was stated to be critical.

