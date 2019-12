35 Kanal land retrieved in Faisalabad

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved 35 Kanal land from land grabbers in Toba Tek Singh

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) : Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved 35 Kanal land from land grabbers in Toba Tek Singh.

ACE spokesman said here on Wednesday that Anti-Corruption team on a complaint conducted operation against Qabza Mafia and retrieved 35 Kanals of state land from land grabbers -- Ghulam Abbas and Muhammad Iqbal in Chak No.301-GB.

Further legal action against the land grabbers is under progress.