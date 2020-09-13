UrduPoint.com
35-kanal State Land Retrieved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Zainul Abideen on Sunday retrieved 35 kanals of state land from land grabbers.

A spokesman of local administration said that the land was earmarked for sports Ground in Chak 109/R-B but land grabbers occupied it.

In an operation, AC Jaranwala retrieved this land by demolishing illegal constructions of the land grabbers and further action against them is under progress.

