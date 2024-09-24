3.5 Kg Drugs Seized, Two Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Roshanwala police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two drug traffickers
and seized 3.5-kg drugs.
A police spokesman said that the police arrested Mujahid Mehmood and Muhammad Yaqoob
of Chak No183 Murad Colony Bahawalpur red handed while pushing narcotics.
The police recovered 2-kg hashish from Mujahid and 1.5 kg hashish from Yaqoob.
