3.5 kg drugs seized, two arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Roshanwala police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two drug traffickers

and seized 3.5-kg drugs.

A police spokesman said that the police arrested Mujahid Mehmood and Muhammad Yaqoob

of Chak No183 Murad Colony Bahawalpur red handed while pushing narcotics.

The police recovered 2-kg hashish from Mujahid and 1.5 kg hashish from Yaqoob.