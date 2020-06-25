UrduPoint.com
3.5 Kg Hash Seized,7 Arrested In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 03:34 PM

3.5 kg hash seized,7 arrested in Sargodha

Police arrested seven outlaws and recovered narcotics, weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested seven outlaws and recovered narcotics, weapons from their possession.

Police said on Thursday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals,the teams of different police stations conducted raids at the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested seven accused, recovered 3.

550 kg hashish, 20 litres liquor,a pistol 30 bore and three guns 12 bore from them.

They were--Nawaz, Faisal, Khurram Shahzad, Munir, Zubair Hayyat, Munir Ahmed, Mukhtar Ahmed.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

