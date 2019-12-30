3.5 Kg Hashish seized, 19 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested nineteen (19) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Police have arrested nineteen (19) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Range Police said Monday that on the direction of DPO Sargodha Ammara Ather/ during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 19 accused recovering 3.

5 Kilograms Hashish, 155 bottles of liquor, 8 Pistols 30 bore,1 Guns 12 bore and 1 Kalashnikov from them.

They were: Abdus Samad s/o Ghulam Muhammad, Danish s/o Zahid, Suraj Mashie s/o Khalid Mashie, Shahid Imran, Zeeshan Haider, Muhammad Ismail, Mohsin Abbas, Qamar Shahzad, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Touqeer, Adil Khan and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.