35 kg narcotics, 158 weapons seized, 80 POs arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :On the direction of DPO Sargodha, district police have arrested a total 191 accused including 80 proclaimed offenders and recovered over 35 kilograms narcotics and 158 weapons from their possession during the month of November 2019.

Police spokesman said Tuesday that police squads during operation against drug pushers had arrested a total 53 drug pushers and recovered over 35 kilograms hashish, 3 liquor distilleries and 12200 bottles of liquors from them.

During operation against the proclaimed offenders (POs) police had arrested 80 proclaimed offenders involved in murders, robberies, theft and others heinous cases.

Similarly, during drive against criminals and exhibition of legal and illegal weapons, police teams have arrested 58 accused and recovered 158 weapons including 5 Kalashnikovs, 20 Rifles (222,444 &223) bore, 32 Guns 12 bore, 100 Pistols 30 bore and 1 Revolvers 32 bore along with hundreds of cartridges and bullets from them.

During search operation against suspect people the DSPs of all Police Circles have conducted over 70 operations and checking through bio-metric system at shops, plazas, Hostels and Hotels and arrested 10 suspect people recovering illegal weapons and valuables from them, police added.