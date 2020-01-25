UrduPoint.com
3.5 Kgs Hashish Seized, 19 Arrested In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 01:58 PM

3.5 Kgs Hashish seized, 19 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested Nineteen (19) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested Nineteen (19) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman on Saturday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 19 accused recovering 3.

396 Kilograms Hashish, 220 gram Heroin,160 bottles of liquor, 2 Pistols 30 bore, 3 Rifles 44 bore and 1 Gun 12 bore from them.

They were: Tasawwar Abbas, Amir Bashir, Usman, Muhammad Umair, Shahbaz, Wasim Abbas, Altaf Masieh, Sher Muhammad, Ghulam Asghar, Azhar iqbal, Imran, Yoysaf Zafar and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started probe.

