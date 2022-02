(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Kasur police arrested 35 kite-flyers including two women during a crackdown here on Friday.

Police said that the team conducted raids at various areas and arrested 35 people for flying kites and recovered thousand of kites,string rolls from their possession.

Cases were registered under anti-kite flying act against them.