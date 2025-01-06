Open Menu

35 Livestock Card Distributed

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 12:50 PM

35 livestock card distributed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Deputy Director (DD) livestock Sillanwali,Dr.Hafiz Ehsan Ullah on Monday said that in line with special directives of Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif the process of distribution of livestock card among eligible farmers including women has been continue successfully.

According to a spokesperson,DD while talking to media said that 35 livestock cards have been distributed among eligible women in Tehsil Sillanwali so far .

The card beneficiary women would purchase cows,bedfellows,goats,sheep and fodder under the livestock card shadow.

The incumbent government was striving hard to uplift the poor by introducing such initiatives,DD concluded.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Poor Punjab Sillanwali Women Media Government

Recent Stories

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

49 minutes ago
 Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

12 hours ago
 El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

14 hours ago
Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second pha ..

Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..

16 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..

16 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housin ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..

16 hours ago
 Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings togethe ..

Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..

17 hours ago
 Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Globa ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..

17 hours ago
 UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakista ..

UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan