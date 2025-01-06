35 livestock card distributed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Deputy Director (DD) livestock Sillanwali,Dr.Hafiz Ehsan Ullah on Monday said that in line with special directives of Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif the process of distribution of livestock card among eligible farmers including women has been continue successfully.

According to a spokesperson,DD while talking to media said that 35 livestock cards have been distributed among eligible women in Tehsil Sillanwali so far .

The card beneficiary women would purchase cows,bedfellows,goats,sheep and fodder under the livestock card shadow.

The incumbent government was striving hard to uplift the poor by introducing such initiatives,DD concluded.