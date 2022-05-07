UrduPoint.com

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Khuzdar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2022 | 09:01 AM

3.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Khuzdar

ISLAMABAD,May 07(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) ::An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale jolted Khuzdar, a district in the Balochistan province, and its surrounding areas on early Saturday morning.

According to details, people came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

However, no loss of life and property was reported from any part of Quetta due to earthquake, a private news channel reported.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the depth of earth quack was 25 kilometres.

Related Topics

Islamabad Earthquake Balochistan Quetta Khuzdar From

Recent Stories

Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housi ..

Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housing Prices - Poll

8 hours ago
 Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal ..

Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal Plant - Russian Defense Minis ..

8 hours ago
 Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious a ..

Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious attempt to disempower Kashmiri ..

8 hours ago
 President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

8 hours ago
 US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nucle ..

US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nuclear Test This Month - State Dep ..

9 hours ago
 Woman allegedly commits suicide

Woman allegedly commits suicide

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.