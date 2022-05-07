3.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Khuzdar

ISLAMABAD,May 07(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) ::An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale jolted Khuzdar, a district in the Balochistan province, and its surrounding areas on early Saturday morning.

According to details, people came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

However, no loss of life and property was reported from any part of Quetta due to earthquake, a private news channel reported.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the depth of earth quack was 25 kilometres.