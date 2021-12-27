3.5-magnitude Quake Jolts Quetta, Surroundings
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :A 3.5-magnitude earthquake jolted the Quetta and its surrounding area on Monday afternoon, however, no casualties were reported yet.
According to details, National Seismic Monitoring Centre recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 3.
5 on the Richter scale, while the depth of the quake was measured at 10 kilometers, a private news channel reported.
As per the report, the epicenter of the earthquake was reported 40 kilometers southeast of Barkhan.