35 Members Of 9 Dacoit Gangs Arrested,Rs.5.3 Mln Recovered In Jan In Kasur

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:44 PM

35 members of 9 dacoit gangs arrested,Rs.5.3 mln recovered in Jan in Kasur

Police arrested 35 members of nine dacoits gangs and recovered stolen items worth Rs.5.3 millions,illegal weapons from their possession during the month of January

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Police arrested 35 members of nine dacoits gangs and recovered stolen items worth Rs.5.3 millions,illegal weapons from their possession during the month of January.

Police said here that on direction of District police officer (DPO),the teams conducted raids at various areas and arrested 35 members of nine inter-district dacoits gangs and recovered looted items worth Rs.

5.3 millions,illegal weapons from their possession.

During initial interrogation, the criminals confessed to more than 65 incidents of dacoity and robbery.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

