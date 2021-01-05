UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

35 Mobile Towers To Be Installed In South Waziristan In Six-months: IG FC

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

35 mobile towers to be installed in South Waziristan in six-months: IG FC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General FC (South) Major General Omar Bashir Tuesday said that survey on development projects and reconstruction of damaged houses in South Waziristan is in full swing while under rehabilitation of mobile network as many as 35 mobile tower would installed in next six months.

Talking to a delegation of Mehsud tribe in South Waziristan FC Headquarters in Wanna, he said that work on construction of district headquarter in Spin Raghzai in SW would be started as soon the suitable site would be identified.

He told the delegation that survey work on reconstruction of damaged houses in the South Waziristan was being carried out by 12 teams of district administrations and soon the relief cheques would be distributed among the affected persons.

He assured them that the border commission would resolve the disputes among different tribes amicably and on merit basis, adding that all the problems of the tribal people would be addressed on priority basis.

He said as part of rehabilitation of the affected areas the government would construct link roads, small dams and promote agriculture. On the occasion Col (R) Yaqoob briefed the IG FC about the issues of Mehsud tribes.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Mobile Agriculture SITE Border All Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

UAEFA President praises Mohamed bin Zayed’s supp ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Economy completes 140,000 inspection visits ..

2 hours ago

Japanese eyes declaring another state of emergency ..

2 hours ago

European NGO uncovers ongoing Indian disinformatio ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan to continue support to kashmiris in strug ..

2 hours ago

Beijing at brush strokes of a Russia painter

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.