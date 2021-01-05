35 mobile towers to be installed in South Waziristan in six-months: IG FC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General FC (South) Major General Omar Bashir Tuesday said that survey on development projects and reconstruction of damaged houses in South Waziristan is in full swing while under rehabilitation of mobile network as many as 35 mobile tower would installed in next six months.

Talking to a delegation of Mehsud tribe in South Waziristan FC Headquarters in Wanna, he said that work on construction of district headquarter in Spin Raghzai in SW would be started as soon the suitable site would be identified.

He told the delegation that survey work on reconstruction of damaged houses in the South Waziristan was being carried out by 12 teams of district administrations and soon the relief cheques would be distributed among the affected persons.

He assured them that the border commission would resolve the disputes among different tribes amicably and on merit basis, adding that all the problems of the tribal people would be addressed on priority basis.

He said as part of rehabilitation of the affected areas the government would construct link roads, small dams and promote agriculture. On the occasion Col (R) Yaqoob briefed the IG FC about the issues of Mehsud tribes.