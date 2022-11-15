UrduPoint.com

35 More BHU To Remain Active 24/7

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2022 | 03:20 PM

35 more BHU to remain active 24/7

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The health department decided to keep 35 more Basic Health Units functional round the clock across district Faisalabad.

A spokesman of health department said here on Tuesday that there were total 168 basic health units in Faisalabad out of which 89 BHUs were already providing health facilities 24 hours.

Now 35 more basic health units were made functional 24/7, he said and added that 11 BHUs were situated in Tehsil Saddar, 10 in Tehsil Jaranwala, 6 in Tehsil Sammundri, 5 in Tehsil Tandlianwala, 3 in Tehsil Chak Jhumra and one unit in Tehsil City Faisalabad.

