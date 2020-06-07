35 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) : Jun 07 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir is constantly facing swift spread of novel coronavirus after the State faced 35 new cases of the pandemic registered during last 24 hours raising the tally to 396 on Sunday.

According to a statement, AJK Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 35 new cases – which included 25 from capital Muzaffarabad district, 5 from Bhimbher district and 6 from Sudhanoti district.

It may be added that a total of 8 casualties have been reported in Azad Jammu Kashmir because of the coronavirus so far which included 05 in Muzaffarabad district, 02 in Mirpur district and one in Rawalakot district.

At present a total of 193 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-controlled health facilities / isolation centers at present in various parts of the AJK state, the health authorities said.

At the same time, after the complete recovery 05 more patients were discharged from the health facilities at various parts of AJK – raising the total number of the patients discharged so far across AJK to 195, the AJK Health authorities disclosed.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 8691 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 8638 had been received with 396 positive cases in the State.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medicos were continuing the screening of all new entrants at all 07 entry / exit points in AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point besides Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah, according to the AJK Health Authorities.