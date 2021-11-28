UrduPoint.com

35 More Infected With Dengue In KP

Sumaira FH 50 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 11:40 AM

35 more infected with dengue in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :The severity of dengue virus has started decreasing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 35 people have been infected with dengue virus in last 24 hours, an official of the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told media men.

With the 35 more infected with dengue, the total number of dengue victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 10,334, he added.

He said at least 10 people have been killed in the province so far and at present, the number of active cases of dengue patients in the province is131.

The official said that 36 people are still undergoing treatment in different hospitals and 12 patients are being treated in Khyber Teaching Hospital.

He disclosed that 5,523 people have so far contracted dengue in the provincial capital Peshawar.

