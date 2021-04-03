35 more succumbed to Covid-19 in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Coronavirus has become deadliest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as it claimed 35 lives in the last 24 hours, the highest number of fatalities caused by the viral infection since the third outbreak, an official of the Health Department confirmed here Saturday.

Death toll with the latest losses from the Covid-19 has risen to 2417 in KP and the highest number recorded of 22 dead in Peshawar.

Also, 1007 people tested positive for the viral infection, taking the toll from the infectious disease to 90,262.

Twenty-two people died in Peshawar alone that brought the total number of losses to 1,294 in Peshawar.

Three each died in Swat, Swabi and Dera Ismail Khan while one each succumbed to the disease in Bajuar, Kohat and Bajaur. A total of 484 patients of Corona recovered in 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official of the Health Department said. The number of people recovering from Corona in the province has reached 77,650. He said 244 new cases of corona were reported in Peshawar and the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 36,959.