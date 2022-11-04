UrduPoint.com

35 More Test Positives For Dengue In RWP

Published November 04, 2022

35 more test positives for dengue in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 35 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,421.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Friday said that among the new cases, nine patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, six from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, four from Rawalpindi Cantonment, and one of each from Chaklala Cantonment, Taxila Cantonment, Kahutta, Taxila rural, Kalar Syeda and Taxila city.

Dr Sajjad stated that 109 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 40 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 36 to the District Headquarters Hospital, and 33 to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 78 were confirmed cases, with 50 belonging to Rawalpindi, adding one patient was in a critical position at HFH.

