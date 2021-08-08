35 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 35 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours. According to health department spokesperson, 1,080 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were reached 651 while 20,704 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 77 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 28 at DHQ Hospital. He further said that 328 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.