35 Mud Houses Reduced To Ashes In Tharparkar
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:42 PM
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 35 mud houses were burnt to ashes when a fire suddenly erupted in Tharparkar's Malanhwar veena, khakhanyar bajeer and Dahar Rahki villages on Tuesday.
The affected families have reportedly sustained a loss of valuables including food supplies and livestock.