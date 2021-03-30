35 mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

As many as 35 mud houses were burnt to ashes when a fire suddenly erupted in Tharparkar's Malanhwar veena, khakhanyar bajeer and Dahar Rahki villages on Tuesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 35 mud houses were burnt to ashes when a fire suddenly erupted in Tharparkar's Malanhwar veena, khakhanyar bajeer and Dahar Rahki villages on Tuesday.

The affected families have reportedly sustained a loss of valuables including food supplies and livestock.