35 new coronavirus cases confirmed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Thirty five new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period of last 24 hours, the Health Department said while sharing coronavirus update here on Tuesday.

With decrease in the new Corona cases, the number of total active cases in the province has declined to 599.

The disease has claimed 6359 deaths in the province since its outbreak in March 2020.

During the same period 93 patients have also recovered from the disease. As many as 2462 tests were conducted out of which the disease was conducted, out of which 35 proved positive for Corona.