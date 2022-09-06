UrduPoint.com

35 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 07:05 PM

35 new coronavirus cases confirmed in KP

Thirty five new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period of last 24 hours, the Health Department said while sharing coronavirus update here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Thirty five new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period of last 24 hours, the Health Department said while sharing coronavirus update here on Tuesday.

With decrease in the new Corona cases, the number of total active cases in the province has declined to 599.

The disease has claimed 6359 deaths in the province since its outbreak in March 2020.

During the same period 93 patients have also recovered from the disease. As many as 2462 tests were conducted out of which the disease was conducted, out of which 35 proved positive for Corona.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Same March 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India approves its first nasal vaccine for Covid-1 ..

India approves its first nasal vaccine for Covid-19

1 minute ago
 Ceremony held regarding Defence Day

Ceremony held regarding Defence Day

1 minute ago
 Air Traffic to US Halted Due to Glitch in Radar Sy ..

Air Traffic to US Halted Due to Glitch in Radar System - Reports

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses contempt plea again ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses contempt plea against Fawad Chaudhry

1 minute ago
 Tokyo Says Moscow's Withdrawal From Deal on Facili ..

Tokyo Says Moscow's Withdrawal From Deal on Facilitated Visits to Kurils 'Unacce ..

10 minutes ago
 Corps Commander Karachi visits Mazar-e -Quaid, mar ..

Corps Commander Karachi visits Mazar-e -Quaid, martyrs' graves to pay homage

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.