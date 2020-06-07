UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

35 New Coronavirus Positive Cases Took Tally To 396 In AJK.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 07:50 PM

35 new coronavirus positive cases took tally to 396 in AJK.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has reported 35 more COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday afternoon taking the total number of patient to 396 out of which 8 had been died and 195 had recovered so far.

According to a press release issued by health department, 25 new cases have been reported from Muzaffarabad city, 4 from Bhimber district and 6 from Sudhonoti (Plundari) district while 5 patients have been discharge during the 24 hours from different hospitals after recovery.

Majority of patients are under treatment at three facilities in Muzaffarabad 79, DHQ Hatian Balla 5, CMH Rawalakot 11, DHQ Bagh 27 DHQ Sudhunoti 15, 23 at two facilities in Mirpur, 23 at DHQ Bhimber, 9 at DHQ Kotli and one at THQ Dodial.

Related Topics

Died Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

RTA obtains European transportation authority&#039 ..

5 minutes ago

Winners of HIPA’s ninth photo competition announ ..

35 minutes ago

178 DEWA Academy students continue remote learning ..

1 hour ago

India records another highest single day jump of 9 ..

2 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh gives online cultural diplomacy cla ..

2 hours ago

MoE, ADAFSA to develop curriculum for Agriculture ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.