35 new coronavirus positive cases took tally to 396 in AJK.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has reported 35 more COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday afternoon taking the total number of patient to 396 out of which 8 had been died and 195 had recovered so far.

According to a press release issued by health department, 25 new cases have been reported from Muzaffarabad city, 4 from Bhimber district and 6 from Sudhonoti (Plundari) district while 5 patients have been discharge during the 24 hours from different hospitals after recovery.

Majority of patients are under treatment at three facilities in Muzaffarabad 79, DHQ Hatian Balla 5, CMH Rawalakot 11, DHQ Bagh 27 DHQ Sudhunoti 15, 23 at two facilities in Mirpur, 23 at DHQ Bhimber, 9 at DHQ Kotli and one at THQ Dodial.