35 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Wednesday said that during the last 24 hours, 35 cases of dengue were reported from the province out of which 27 confirmed cases were from Lahore.

In a press statement issued here, he explained that two dengue patients were reported from Rawalpindi, Kasur and one each from Gujranwala, Muzaffargarh, Vihari and Sargodha. He said that so far this year as many as 155 deaths due to dengue fever were reported from all over Punjab.

In last 24 hours one death was reported from the province.

He said that 25,822 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province while 18,260 confirmed cases of dengue were from Lahore and a total of 358 patients were undergoing treatment across Punjab out of which 292 patients were in Lahore hospitals and 66 were under treatment in other districts of Punjab.

In the last 24 hours, 422,221 indoor locations and 97,159 outdoor locations were checked across the province, and larvae was destroyed from 231 locations.

In Lahore 44,461 indoor places and 7,475 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 188 containers were destroyed.