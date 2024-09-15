35 New Dengue Cases Reported On Sunday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Health Department confirmed on Sunday that 35 new cases of dengue fever had been reported across the province in the last 24 hours.
According to the latest figures, Rawalpindi recorded 33 cases, while Attock and Mianwali each registered one case.
This brings the total number of dengue cases to 219 over the past week alone, raising the cumulative total for the year 2024 in Punjab to 667.
In response to the rising numbers, the Health Department has issued an advisory urging the public to maintain clean, dry surroundings to curb the spread of the virus.
Citizens have been asked to cooperate with health teams actively working on prevention and control measures.
A dedicated helpline (1033) has been established for those seeking treatment, information, or to lodge complaints related to dengue. Health officials stress that vigilance and proactive measures are essential to containing the outbreak across the province.
