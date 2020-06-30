35 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported

(@FahadShabbir)

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :35 more cases have been reported positive for COVID-19 taking tally of confirmed cases to 453 in the district including 17 government employees.

District focal person for coronavirus, Dr.

Muhammad Farooque Monday told APP that health officials had taken samples of 193 people out of which 35 patients found infected with coronavirus including 17 government employees.

He said that out of 35 new cases, 8 patients belonged to Sanghar, 10 from Sinjhoro, 6 from Tando Adam and 11 were residents of Shahdad pur.

The focal person said that 5 patients had so far died of coronavirus, 270 recovered while 175 patients were isolated at homes.