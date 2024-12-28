Open Menu

35 New Posts Approved For Gynecology At LGH On CM's Instructions

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM

35 new posts approved for gynecology at LGH on CM's instructions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) On the special instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Finance Department has approved and notified 35 new posts for Gynecology Unit 3 at Lahore General Hospital (LGH). The initiative aims to enhance healthcare services for women and newborns, ensuring the availability of timely medical care.

While addressing the media on Saturday, Principal of Ameer Uddin Medical College, Prof. Dr. M. Al-Fareed Zafar, highlighted that the government is committed to providing the best possible treatment facilities in line with its policy. He noted that the increasing number of patients across all departments at LGH necessitated this expansion.

"The Maternity & Child Department has been given a unique status due to the large influx of women seeking treatment. This step, taken under the leadership of CM Punjab, will ensure that women receive uninterrupted and timely medical care," stated Prof.

Zafar.

The newly approved positions include, 1 Professor (Grade 20), 1 Associate Professor (Grade 19), 2 Assistant Professors, 5 Senior Registrars, 11 Medical Officers, 2 Head Nurses and 13 Charge Nurses.

Prof. Zafar emphasized that this initiative reflects the government's focus on improving maternal and infant healthcare. "Healthy mothers give birth to healthy children, and children are the most valuable asset of any nation. This approval underscores the government's dedication to their well-being," he remarked.

He further expressed hope that these measures will significantly benefit patients, especially women and newborns, by ensuring better access to medical expertise and care.

