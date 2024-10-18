Open Menu

35 Passenger Vehicles Challaned

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 07:19 PM

35 passenger vehicles challaned

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Tariq Mehmood Gill has challaned 35 passenger vehicles on charge of violating traffic rules and regulations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Tariq Mehmood Gill has challaned 35 passenger vehicles on charge of violating traffic rules and regulations.

A local administration said here on Friday that Secretary RTA checked public transport on various routes to inspect their route permits, fitness certificates, exile load management and overcharging from the passengers.

The Secretary RTA found 35 passenger vehicles involved in violating the rules. Therefore, he conducted their challans and imposed a total fine of Rs.135,000/- on the transporters and drivers, spokesman added.

