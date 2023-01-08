35 pending pension cases to be resolved during week: ADCG

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Nosheen Israr has said that 35 pending pensions cases would be resolved during the week.

According to Commissioner's office spokesman, as many as 95 pension inquiry cases had been reported in the Rawalpindi division till June 2022, out of which 60 have been addressed while others were underway.

The ADCG said in the Rawalpindi district, 54 cases were reported, out of which 27 have been resolved, while 27 were pending 27.

Similarly, 12 cases had been reported in the Jehlum district, and all were resolved, she added.

29 cases reported in Chakwal district as 21 were resolved and eight were pending.

Nosheen further said retired officers gave a valuable part of their life to the departments, so it was our duty to start the pension process transparently and speedily to save them from any inconvenience on the occasion of retirement.