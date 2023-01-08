UrduPoint.com

35 Pending Pension Cases To Be Resolved During Week: ADCG

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2023 | 06:30 PM

35 pending pension cases to be resolved during week: ADCG

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Nosheen Israr has said that 35 pending pensions cases would be resolved during the week.

According to Commissioner's office spokesman, as many as 95 pension inquiry cases had been reported in the Rawalpindi division till June 2022, out of which 60 have been addressed while others were underway.

The ADCG said in the Rawalpindi district, 54 cases were reported, out of which 27 have been resolved, while 27 were pending 27.

Similarly, 12 cases had been reported in the Jehlum district, and all were resolved, she added.

29 cases reported in Chakwal district as 21 were resolved and eight were pending.

Nosheen further said retired officers gave a valuable part of their life to the departments, so it was our duty to start the pension process transparently and speedily to save them from any inconvenience on the occasion of retirement.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Chakwal June All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah ..

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah Districts and Villages&#039; ..

2 hours ago
 New international accreditation for American Unive ..

New international accreditation for American University in the Emirates

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

3 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

4 hours ago
 National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth Inter ..

National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth International Rain Enhancement Foru ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.