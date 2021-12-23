35 percent KP population fully vaccinated against coronavirus: Sect Health

Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tahir Orakzai on Thursday said that 35 per cent of the population of the province has been fully vaccinated so far, however, more than 50 per cent of the population has been given single dose vaccination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tahir Orakzai on Thursday said that 35 per cent of the population of the province has been fully vaccinated so far, however, more than 50 per cent of the population has been given single dose vaccination.

During his visit to Mass Vaccination Centre at Khyber Medical University (KMU) here, he said that the health department is fully alert to deal with the new variant of coronavirus and it can only be countered by vaccinating as many citizens as possible.

Health department KP not only started door-to-door vaccination campaign but was also vaccinating citizens on a large scale through vaccination centres across the province.

Tahir Orakzai said that he was very glad to see that a well-equipped vaccination centre at KMU where different types of corona vaccine are available on daily basis, adding that KMU Vaccination Centre has been providing vaccination facilities to people of all ages and genders above 12 years of age, while drive-through vaccination facilities have also been arranged for the elderly and persons with disabilities.

He directed the concerned authorities to ensure that the residents of industrial area, labourers working there, shopkeepers and employees working in kharkhano markets, as well as students, teachers and staff of public and private educational institutions located in and around Hayatabad to be vaccinated on an emergency basis and to coordinate with other relevant departments in this regard.

Registrar KMU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, dean basic medical sciences Prof Dr Jawad Ahmed, special secretary health Abdul Basit, Team Leader WHO Dr. Gadi Abidi, Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah, Dr Khalid Rehman, Owais Afridi, KMU and other top officials of the health department were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Dr Khalid Rehman, in-charge of the vaccination centre, while briefing the Health Secretary, said that more than 80,000 persons have been vaccinated so far and there are separate vaccination booths for men and women besides drive-through vaccination facilities are also being provided to which the Health Secretary expressed satisfaction and commended KMU's academic and research activities as well as public health services against corona pandemic.