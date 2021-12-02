35 persons booked for illegal business of hospital wastes

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Environment Department Punjab got cases registered against 35 persons for illegal business of hospital waste.

According to Senior health official while talking to APP, on Wednesday that Punjab government had banned illegal business of hospital waste as it was resulting spread of diseases in the society.

It is mandatory to dispose of hospital waste properly under Hospital Management Rules 2014. The Official stated that 35 cases had been registered against the persons for dealing in hospital wastes.

He further remarked that administrations of all private and government hospital were instructed to follow guidelines for proper disposal of wastes. He stated that Environment Department constituted six teams to conduct raids in hospitals and inspect disposal of wastes.