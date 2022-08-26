35 power pilferers nabbed

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Sargodha nabbed 35 power pilferers from various areas of Sargodha and Khushab.

According to spokesperson here on Friday,in line with special directives of Superintendent Engineer Wapda (S.

E) Circle office Sargodha, Ibrar Ahmed,a crackdown was launched in Sargodha and Khushab areas.The FESCO teams accompanying task forces raided different localities and nabbed 30 pilferers from Sargodha and five from Khushab red handed.

Separate cases were registered against them while further investigation was underway.